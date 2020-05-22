Bike sales up amid COVID-19 pandemic

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) – At the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, toilet paper was flying off store shelves.

Now, it’s bicycles.

Vaughn Ulmer, the owner of New Haven Bicycles, said he sold a “summer’s worth of bikes” in just two weeks.

New Haven bicycles is a small family owned shop and has been open for five years, said Ulmer.

“We have a pretty small shop here,” he said. “Just me and my dad so it’s just two of us.”

Although sales have been steady over the last few years, since mid- April business has been booming.

“I’ve talked to people who haven’t seen this happen since the 70s,” said Ulmer.

Ulmer said the shop likely sold more than 100 new bikes and about 75 used bikes. Many of the sales came right around the time people started receiving stimulus checks, he said.

“I’m not the lucky one this just didn’t happen to me it happened everywhere,” said Ulmer. “All the distribution centers all my resources where I buy bikes…. they’re out of bikes as well.”

Ulmer thinks it will be a struggle for a few months to find a bike. Many bikes available in his shop now are used.

“People kind of need to know I think bicycles are the new toilet paper,” he said. “If you need a bike, you know Facebook marketplace or Craig’s List or even friends or family might have something for you.”