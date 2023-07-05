FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – When the call came, it was news that Jessica Friskney could not even imagine – much less expect.

Her fiancé’s brother, who’s on the Fort Wayne Fire Department, said he had just gotten to work this past Friday morning and the first thing on his desk was that the tattoo shop Friskney and her three best friends opened together two years ago on the north side was on fire.

By the time Friskney arrived at Freedom Tattoo, located at 10212 Coldwater Road, the place had been torched and destroyed.

To make it even worse, the fire department is investigating the blaze as arson and has zeroed in on a person of interest in the case, according to a fire department spokesman.

Freedom Tattoo is now boarded up after someone set it on fire this past Friday.

Now, Friskney and her co-owners are left trying to pick up the pieces, literally and figuratively, as they plan to rebuild what someone attempted to take away from them and a community that has largely stepped up with donations and help in the fire’s aftermath.

“That’s our plan, for sure,” Friskney told WANE 15. “To build bigger and better than before.”

The four owners – Friskney, Aaron Lassandro, Mick Mickelini and Matt Glavin – have built from the ground up before.

They came up with the concept for the business after having spent years working in other tattoo shops – sometimes with experiences that left a lot to be desired, according to Friskney.

“We had been used to working at places that were like, I don’t know how to really word it, just really negative, really sad environments,” Friskney said. “We wanted a place where we could really flourish. We named the shop Freedom as a way to get away from that stigma of a typical tattoo shop.”

“You come in, and it’s a queer-owned business, you are accepted in any manner, shape or form,” Friskney continued.

As news of the arson and the loss of the shop spread, others in the community began to contact Freedom’s owners asking how they could help.

Other tattoo shops and tattoo artists were willing to donate gear. People they hadn’t talked to in years were reaching out with ways to help. Contractors were offering resources. People were donating to a GoFundMe to help the shop rebuild, Friskney said.

A GoFundMe* set up by the owners had raised more than $22,000 of an $80,000 goal as of Tuesday afternoon.

“It’s just insane,” she added. “Each of us are on our knees with gratitude. We can’t be more thankful than we are.”

Still, the devastation of what happened is fresh.

Damage inside Freedom Tattoo was so severe it needed to be condemned.

The shop is currently boarded up and condemned as investigators sort out exactly what happened, insurance adjusters sift through the damages and the owners go through what may be salvageable and what is a complete loss.

“We tried so hard to make something for Fort Wayne, not even Fort Wayne, but the tattoo world, that would be welcoming to everyone,” said co-owner Aaron Lassandro. “To see it taken away in such a short period of time was gut-wrenching.”

“We pinched every penny we could to open that place,” he continued.

“It wasn’t just us building it, we built that place with friends, so there are a lot of memories attached to creating such a happy environment,” Friskney said.

None of the owners know why someone would’ve burnt the shop, and a fire department spokesman said the investigation could take weeks to conclude.

While that happens, the owners of Freedom Tattoo say they will do whatever they have to do to rebuild.

It’s unclear when that might be – there is still the ongoing investigation, damage that needs to be cleaned up, and insurance that needs to be dealt with – but the owners vowed they will be back.

“It’s only going to get better from this point on,” Friskney said.

