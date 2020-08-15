Big crowd turns out for Kyler’s Lemonade Stand

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The community showed up to support a 4-year-old wanting to get business experience in through his lemonade stand.

Fort Wayne boy Kyler Drenning, 4, was diagnosed with a rare brain cancer, known as Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Gliomas (DIPG). The nature of his cancer means his future is unknown, but he said part of beating cancer is trying new things. One of the new things he wanted to try was owning his own business.

He had wanted to put on a rootbeer float stand but his mother, Kelly Drenning, said they settled on lemonade. The family purchased enough supplies for 80 gallons of lemonade as well as some baked goods to sell. Kelly said they did expect the crowd of people turned out to support him, including the General Motors-United Autoworkers Union Veterans Ride.

Kelly said it is something Kyler will be talking about for a while.

“It sends him over the top,” said Kelly. “It shows him that people care and that his fight is everybody’s fight because he doesn’t have a normal life and that’s something he always says: ‘I just want to be known as Kyler, not Kyler the kid with brain cancer.'”

Kyler plans to donate part of his proceeds to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, where he receives treatment.