WASHINGTON (WANE) – Student loan borrowers, check your inboxes for good news in an email from President Joe Biden.

The White House announced Tuesday about 813,000 borrowers could soon expect an email from the president confirming their loans are being forgiven. The move was first announced in August.

Those with loans being forgiven should receive the email shown in full below:

“Congratulations– your student loan has been forgiven because of actions my Administration took to make sure you receive the relief you earned and deserve,” the email reads.

To date, the administration has canceled more than $127 billion in loan debt for nearly 3.6 million borrowers. While a proposal to forgive millions of borrowers was rejected by the Supreme Court this past summer, the Biden administration now has a goal to provide relief to those who meet certain requirements.

Learn more about the status of student debt cancelation here.