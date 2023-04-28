HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT/WANE) – President Joe Biden commuted the sentences of 31 individuals on Friday, including a Fort Wayne man charged with conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute 100 kilograms or more of marijuana.

According to a press release from the White House, Samuel Gemple was sentenced to 10 years in prison followed by an eight-year term supervised release on Feb. 2, 2018.

President Biden commuted Gemple’s sentence to expire on June 30, 2023, with the remainder to be served in home confinement.

The release also mentioned an Evansville man, Aaron Courter, who was sentenced on Oct. 20, 2017 to 87 months in prison followed by a three-year term of supervised release on charges of conspiracy with intent to distribute and to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine.

On Friday, President Biden commuted his sentence to expire on June 30, 2023, with the remainder to be served in home confinement, leaving the three-year term of supervised release intact.

For a list of all 31 individuals, including their charges and sentences, you can read the White House’s press release here.