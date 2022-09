FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Police are investigating a bicyclist who was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Lake Avenue and Tecumseh Street after 8:30 p.m. Wednesday night.

Police had the intersection blocked off as they were investigating the scene.

The bicyclist’s condition is unknown at this time.

WANE 15 has a crew at the scene and will provide updates as the situation unfolds