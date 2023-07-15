ST JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A bicyclist was left dead Saturday morning after being struck by a vehicle on Indiana Toll Road near the State Road 933 exit according to Indiana State Police (ISP).

Preliminary investigations indicate that at 4:05 am a black 2021 Kia was traveling westbound in the left lane when an adult male on a bicycle rode into the path of the Kia from the right shoulder.

The Kia struck the male, causing fatal injuries. The driver remained on scene, cooperating with troopers before being transported to a local hospital for mandatory chemical tests required by Indiana law. The results of this test are pending.

St Joseph County Coroner responded to the scene and is working to make identification of the bicyclist.

Indiana law requires bicycles to be equipped with a lamp on the front that exhibits a white light visible from a distance of at least 500 feet and a red light or red reflector visible from a distance of 500 feet to the rear, however, bicycles are prohibited on the Indiana Toll Road.

This is an ongoing investigation and WANE will provide updates as they are given.