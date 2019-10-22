Bicyclist badly hurt after being struck twice

LAGRANGE, Ind. (WANE) — A bicyclist was hospitalized after being struck by two vehicles along a LaGrange County roadway early Tuesday.

Police and medics were called around 5:25 a.m. to an address at 1425 S 00 EW, just south of LaGrange, on a report of a crash.

According to a release from the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office, 50-year-old Richard D. Bontrager of LaGrange was riding a bicycle north on C.R. 00 EW from C.R. 200 S when he was struck from behind. The vehicle that struck him then sped off, with Bontrager left lying in the roadway, the sheriff’s office said.

Another vehicle – a 2003 Ford F-150 driven by 66-year-old Ralph Geesaman of LaGrange – then struck Bontrager again. Geesaman told investigators he did not see Bontrager in the road before he ran him over, the release said.

Bontrager was taken to a LaGrange hospital then tranferred to a Fort Wayne hospital with injuries to his head and arm and other “unknown” injuries, the release said.

Police have asked that anyone with information about the crash call their office at 260 463-7491.

The crash is still under investigation.