WOODBURN, Ind. (WANE) The BFGoodrich Fort Wayne manufacturing plant located in Woodburn is making a new tire intended by fill a void. The BFGoodrich HD-Terrain T/A KT tire is purpose built for people who want a longer-lasting tire for their heavy duty trucks according to a press release from the company.

“While the work environment can be demanding on vehicles, most of today’s tire options are not

designed to resist high torque and extreme chipping and tearing, but instead are designed for

recreational off-road vehicles and applications,” said Stephen Peters, BFGoodrich Brand

Director. “

According to BFGoodrich, the HD-Terrain tire is engineered for intense conditions and tested in the most punishing environments. It includes features such as:



Chip-and-tear durability and sidewall toughness: The tires were tested in some of

the most extreme conditions. After each test, the tires rolled away ready for more. HD Terrain has an all-new tread compound designed to resist chipping and tearing.



so BFGoodrich engineered a tire that meets the moment and then some. Whether you’re

dumping tons of stone into a truck or towing a skid loader out of a ditch, the tires are

purpose-built for any task.



The tire also features CoreGard technology, for toughness against sidewall

splitting. Drivers will be able to reduce downtime because HD-Terrain is engineered to be

longer-lasting and more durable than any other tire — on and off the job site.

In addition, the HD-Terrain tire will wear “Baja Champion” on its sidewall after capturing a

SCORE Baja 500 class victory in 2021.

The tires go on sale April 1.