BF Goodrich to see partial shutdown due to “broad effects of COVID-19”

WOODBURN, Ind. (WANE) — Michelin North America announced that they would temporarily shutdown some of their tire production facilities immediately because of the broad effects of COVID-19.

WANE 15 has confirmed that the BF Goodrich tire plant in Woodburn will be a part of that shutdown. The company will suspend the production of any tires that are not deemed vital and critical to the country’s economy. They will continue to distribute their current inventory during this time. The shutdown is expected to last two weeks but that could change as the situation surrounding COVID-19 develops.

A press release said the company is developing plans and revising policies to minimize the financial impacts of this temporary shutdown on its employees.