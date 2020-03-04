Berne man charged after horses, equipment reported stolen

John Eicher faces a theft charge after horses and equipment were reported stolen in Mercer County, Ohio.

MERCER COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) – A Berne, Indiana man is facing a theft charge after horses and several pieces of equipment were reported stolen from the Mercer County Fairgrounds in Ohio.

According to a release, Mercer County Sheriffs received reports around 7 a.m. Tuesday that a horse trailer was on its side in the middle of Wabash Road near Skeels Road. When they arrived on scene they found two horses inside.

Deputies learned that the trailer and horses were stolen from the fairgrounds and later learned that a third horse was also taken.

The Sheriff’s Office said they received numerous tips from the community that led to a suspect – 21-year-old John R. Eicher, of Berne, Indiana. Sheriffs said Eicher cooperated with the investigation.

Detectives found that the suspect was unfamiliar with the workings of the ball hitch on the trailer, which caused it to detach and overturn on the road.

Several items including tack, a saddle, a race cart, wheels and horse shoes are in the process of being recovered, and the third horse is in the process of being returned to its owner.

The two horses in the overturned trailer died as a result of their injuries when the trailer overturned.

Eicher faces a theft charge and is currently being held in the Mercer County Adult Detention Facility. His bond is set at $100,000.

The case will be sent to Mercer County Prosecutor Matt Fox for review and the possibility of additional charges.

Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey would like to thank the community for the tips received in this case. Grey said without the help of the community, it would have been much harder to solve.

No other information will be released at this time as the investigation is continuing.