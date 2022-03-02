FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — More and more people are choosing immediate pay rather than going to college and pursuing a four-year degree.

Purdue Fort Wayne’s Community Research Director Rachel Blakeman says high schools have seen the number of students who go to college directly after graduating decrease in the last three years.

Blakeman said the economy is playing a role in what’s happening, but a lot of it has to do with the choice between potential student loans debt and low wages for entry-level positions or making $18,$19, $20/hour or more immediately at a low-skilled job. It doesn’t seem like much of a choice.

“If you are an employer who wants to hire people with Bachelor’s degrees, you need to make sure that your wages are competitive, Blakeman said. “So, if you’re driving around and realizing that your starting wage isn’t that far off from a coffee shop or a restaurant – you realize that you’re still competing against that. So, I’ve been seeing some job postings recently where they’re asking for years of experience and are going to pay $34,000 with a Bachelor’s degree? That’s not really a viable job anymore because somebody is going to make that plus overtime at Amazon.”

Blakeman added that while it looks great to go directly into the workforce right now, it puts a lower ceiling on what you can do in the long-term.

Say you want to make more money or move up to a higher position. Depending on where you work, that might not be possible because you don’t have a degree..

On option out there is going the skilled trades route. The department chair for construction and diesel technology at Ivy Tech, Nick Goodnight, says more and more people are pursuing this option.

It gives you the best of both worlds: higher pay at the start and the opportunity to move up.

“The cost to benefit ration is very high for one of our degrees here at Ivy Tech because what happens is you’re in demand. I can get most of my students employed within a semester or two. Most likely if they want to work. If they don’t want to work, that’s also an option and they’re employable by day one right when they graduate,” Goodnight said.

Blakeman provided states regarding degrees:

In Fort Wayne, the median income for people with Bachelor’s degrees is $50,000/year. The median income for people who only have a high school diploma is $32,000/year.

That data does not include people who have certificates and work in the trades.