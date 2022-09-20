BLUFFTON, Ind. (WANE) – Twenty-five years ago, the Dutch Mill in Bluffton burned down.

It was a restaurant known for it’s immense amount of dining rooms (12), strange food options and being a friendly place that garnered the attention of just about everyone in the city.

Now, two Bluffton natives are selling a book to keep the memories of the popular location alive.

“It’s been a journey, a year working on this book, but it’s brought in wonderful memories and we talked to many many people.” said Rhonda Ryan, one of the co-authors of the book.

The cover of “The Dutch Mill” taken during the Bluffton street fair.

Alongside Doris Charier, the two have finished talking to former employees and patrons to get memories, history, and even some recipes into a book simply titled, “The Dutch Mill.”

They rekindled a friendship and shared love for the restaurant over Facebook.

Charier was living in Pennsylvania when she noticed the amount of traction the Old Mill still had on Facebook.

That’s when Charier floated out the idea to her friend to write a book about the place they had both once cherished.

“I moved back here a year ago in September, and it all started when I hit the ground,” Charier said

The book was unveiled Tuesday during the first day of Bluffton’s annual street fair.

In addition, some former employees were honored alongside the authors as special guests in the parade.

The book can be bought in the industrial tent this week at the street fair.