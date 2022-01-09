Bellmont wrestlers celebrate state title win with rally, police escort

DECATUR, Ind. (WANE) — The Decatur community is rallying behind the now-three-time 2A state champs Bellmont Braves wrestling team this weekend.

The Braves wrestling team beat Jay County 56 to 15 to win the 2A Team State Championship. This is their third time winning the state title in 2A, previously winning in 2020 and 2016.

A police escort led the team through town to their high school to celebrate a successful season.

“We had high expectations that they would go pretty far,” said assistant coach Sean Faurote. “I think our expectation was to win this tournament but we wrestled in a Goshen tournament around Thanksgiving, we wrestled 9 duals and to watch them go from when we wrestled our first dual to the last one how their support for each other grew the excitement that they have for each other, I don’t think I’ve seen a team that got behind each other quite like these guys did.”

The wrestlers agree that their support of each other has been instrumental in carrying them to the state title.

“This team, we couldn’t have done it without each other,” Issac Rubel, senior caption, said. “Day in and day out, it’s tough, but everybody’s going through it and we all do it together.”

Calvin Faurote said that support within their time will be key in carrying their success into individual competition.

“Now that we’ve got the team atmosphere, the team state out of the way, we can still carry that into the individual tournament and be there for each other and just get that swing in and get that ready to get going,” said Faurote.

They also credit the community’s support with giving them the motivation to keep working towards their goals.

“I think everyone on the team has a standard that we all try to live up to,” Dominic Litchfield. “It’s not just one person. It’s like everybody trying to do the best they can do to like that. Thanks to the community. This couldn’t happen without them.”

This is the sixth state title the team has one in its history, and coach Tim Myers said he would not be surprised if more were in their future.

“Probably when they were in fifth grade, to be quite honest, I knew that this was a very special group,” said Myers. “They worked so hard as young boys and they’re coachable. I just emphasized a little bit ago, they’re very committed at a young age and that’s another thing that’s disappearing in our societies, thorough commitment, and they’ve been committed to this tough sport since they were little boys and I knew at that time, with that continuous effort, a state title would absolutely be in the future.”

The team previously won state championships in 1987, 1988, and 1994 with runner-up placements in 1979, 1995, 1999, 2006, 2015, and 2017.