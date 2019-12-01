Believers catch CP Holiday Train as it passes through area

WATERLOO, Ind. (WANE) — Their patience was rewarded.

In the early morning hours of Dec. 1, the CP Holiday Train believers caught a glimpse once again of the lighted train.

A viewer sent WANE 15 video of the train making its way through Waterloo.

In 2018, Norfolk Southern Railway announced the train would not be on the official route, and would not be lit as it passed through.

However, this year several people captured the moment when the train passed through the area with its holiday lights.

For years the train has traveled through Waterloo on its trek from Windsor to Chicago, gradually growing an audience of fans who park and wait to see the beautifully lit train whiz past.

