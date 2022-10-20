MARKLE, Ind. (WANE) – It’s been on the menu for a bare minimum of 13 years, but it’s probably been longer than even that.

Nobody knows who created it, nobody knows who came up with the idea of baking mountains of beef, onions and peppers and ham and piling them atop a sauce slathered crust with more piles of pepperoni.

It’s anybody’s guess who came up with the name now, it’s history and lore lost to time.

But the nearly 10-pound “Fatman” pizza served up at The Pickle of Markle bar now has new life thanks to a Facebook post and review from the creators of Fort Wayne Pizza Review.

“Last weekend we had a couple from Sturgis, Michigan who came all the way here just to have the pizza and go home,” said Jasmine Beekman, co-owner of The Pickle. “That’s just one story of people who have come out of town. It’s been really nice to meet so many people.”

Usually the “Fatman” would be served up a handful of times a month, maybe three or four times a week maximum, according to the bar’s kitchen staff. Since the Fort Wayne Pizza Review post, though, the behemoth has become one of the most popular items on the menu.

“I’d like to say we’ve made 50 or 60 of these in the last week or two, after the post on Facebook blew up,” said cook Caleb Stacy. “It’s a nice change of pace. It makes Friday nights and Saturday nights a little different.”

The pizzas have been selling so well, the bar has had to put a maximum on how many they’ll sell a day, Beekman said. There have been days where she’s even had to run out and buy more ingredients to make enough Fatman pizzas to meet what the eatery has promised.

“It’s always been on the menu, but I think it’s been a little overlooked until now,” she said.

Beekman and her husband, Jay Beekman, bought the Pickle about 11 months ago, they said. Jay Beekman farms during the day and helps out at the bar when he can while Jasmine left her job in the corporate world to take over the Pickle.

The employees from the previous owner largely stayed, and the Beekman’s kept the same menu.

“We are very fortunate to have the staff we have,” Jasmine Beekman said. “We couldn’t do this without them. The amount of food they pump out is amazing.”

And as for the creation of the “Fatman,” Beekman is at a loss as how it came to be.

The longest tenured employee, who has been with the bar for 13 years, noted it was there when she started. Beekman reached out to the previous owners, but the “Fatman” may have been there even before they took over, she said.

“I wish I had a beautiful story to tell you,” Beekman said. “It’s been a niche in Markle for a long time.”