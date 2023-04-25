FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The City of Fort Wayne has done what they feel is necessary to finance Tree Rivers Ambulance Authorities (TRAA) out of a rut.

That decision was sung to the tune of $3 million.

And with that decision, Fort Wayne City Council has been looking for ways to make sure its investment is taken care of.

“With Council now investing $3 million into that board, we want to make sure we follow that investment with accountability,” said 2nd District Councilman Jehl last week.

To do that, City Council proposed that they would get to appoint one member to the TRAA board in the future, a claim that seems sensible to councilmembers as currently, only the mayor and county commissioners have appointments.

Under the Interlocal Cooperative Agreement, four board members are appointed by the Mayor of the City of Fort Wayne, four board members are appointed by the Commissioners of Allen County. The ninth board member is an un-appointed member and is a physician. This board member is always the current Chairperson of the local EMS medical control board. TRAA’s Website

But despite City Council wanting to push the discussion forward, county commissioners seemingly put a wrench in their plans.

Councilmembers discussed a letter County Commissioners sent to TRAA that caused City Council to hold the issue for four more weeks.

WANE 15 has yet to obtain a copy of the letter, but according to Jehl, the effort made by the letter is too small.

“The letter says that maybe they’ll help, maybe they won’t, maybe they’ll do something different. Well, TRAA ran out of money a couple of months ago, there are still 15,000 people in the county that depend on TRAA,” Jehl said. “For the commissioners to show up after the money has run out, and send a letter that maybe they’ll talk about it, really it’s behind the curve.”

Whether or not the commissioners will actually help is a question shared by at-large councilwoman Michelle Chambers, who is glad to have four weeks to evaluate what the commissioners said.

“I’m happy that we’re taking a step back so that we can all digest it and understand it before we give our opinion,” Chambers said. “By that time, we can all have done our research on what does it mean [and] what the commissioners have said to us.”