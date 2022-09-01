UNION, N.J. (WANE) Retailer Bed Bath & Beyond has announced it plans to close 150 stores as it struggles with declining sales brought on by a number of factors including the pandemic and inflation.

The company reported second quarter sales were down 26% compared to the second quarter of 2021.

“We are embracing a straight-forward, back-to-basics philosophy that focuses on better serving our customers, driving growth, and delivering business returns. In a short period of time, we have made significant changes and instituted enablers across our entire enterprise to regain our dominance as a preferred shopping destination for our customers’ favorite brands and exciting products. We command a special presence in the Home and Baby markets, and we intend to fulfill our opportunity to be the category retailer of choice,” said Sue Gove, Director & Interim Chief Executive Officer.

The list of closings has not yet been released so the fate of the lone area store located in the Jefferson Pointe shopping center in Fort Wayne is not yet known.

The company indicated it will emphasize its loyalty program with customers which has seen membership grow recently by 20 percent.