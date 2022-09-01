FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Earlier this month 25 beagles from a Virginia facility that bred the dogs for research were brought to Humane Fort Wayne.

It was done to give them “a chance for a better life.”

Now a second transport with 25 female beagles is on the way.

“YOUR response to Beaglemania was so overwhelming, that we have opened up our hearts and our shelter to another transport from HSUS,” Humane Fort Wayne wrote in a Facebook post Thursday. “THE BEAGLES ARE COMING…AGAIN.”

Humane Fort Wayne said it was working with The Humane Society of the United States to provide “safe harbor” for 25 more of the approximately 4,000 beagles that rescued from the mass-breeding facility.

The next batch of beagles bound for Fort Wayne – all female – were born in September 2021, Humane Fort Wayne said. They’ll be “assessed” and scheduled for care.

The dogs will be available for adoption only after “necessary care plans have been put in place.”

As with the last lot of beagles, Humane Fort Wayne asked that interested adopters not call the shelter but rather visit the shelter’s social media pages for information.

Anyone interested in adopting a beagle (or another animal) should complete an application to adopt. Anyone who has already completed an application does not need to complete another.