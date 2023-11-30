FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Beacon Credit Union users are being warned of “erroneous paper statement fees” in a Facebook post late Thursday.

In a Facebook post Thursday night Beacon Credit Union warned its members of an “issue with the posting of erroneous paper statement fees on the month-end cycle.” The credit union is working to resolve the issue.

The credit union has not provided what caused the issue and has given no time frame as to when the issue will be fixed.

WANE 15 reached out to the credit union and is waiting for comment.