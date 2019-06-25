Bixler Lake beach closed after high E. coli test

KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WANE) Recent heavy rain fall has caused issues for some lakes in the area, and a beach at one lake in Kendallville has been closed after high E. coli test results.

The Kendallville Parks and Recreation Department said Tuesday it has closed the beach at Bixler Lake after it discovered unusually high E. coli numbers during a regular test of the water.

The parks department posted the following on its Facebook Page:

Bixler Lake Beaches will be closed Tuesday June 25th. E coli tests are done weekly at the lake and results of this weeks test are high due to all the recent rain. We are one of the few lakes in the area who take weekly tests and because Bixler Lake is at the top of the watershed, it is a clean lake and usually has great test results. Because this weeks results were high, beaches will be closed until safe levels are reached.” Kendallville Parks and Recreation Department via Facebook

It’s not clear when the beach might reopen.