‘Be river smART’ on World Rivers Day with Clean Drains Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – “Smart” can’t be spelled without “art.”

Sunday is World Rivers Day, and two local organizations are coming together to celebrate the environmentally-friendly work that has been done this year.

Clean Drains Fort Wayne is a collaborative effort between Friends of the Rivers and Fort Wayne City Utilities. This three-year initiative emphasizes the value and importance of preserving and protecting Fort Wayne`s three rivers: St. Marys, St. Joseph and Maumee.

There is an art mural storm drain tour and hands-on activities at Promenade Park to “test your River SmARTs.”

Food trucks and musical entertainment are also at the park.

