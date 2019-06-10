BBQ lovers rejoice, Ribfest returns to Headwaters Park

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Time to grab your wet napkins and your eating pants, BBQ Ribfest 2019 kicks off Thursday, June 13th at Headwaters Park.

Ribfest is four days (June 13 – June 16) of eating BBQ served up just the way you love it by National Award Winning BBQ teams from across the country. Each year upwards of 40,000 ribfeasters descend on downtown Ft. Wayne where over 25 tons of incredible BBQ is consumed during the festival. Brisket, ribs, pulled pork, rib sandwiches, bbq chicken, and so much more will be featured. There will also be live music each night during the festival.

This is the 22nd year for the event. RibFest is free everyday until 5:30 p.m. and $3 all day Sunday. After that it’s $6 adults (13 and under free), $5 Seniors and $4 Students, Military, Police and Firefighters with ID.