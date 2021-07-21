BBB warns of Huntington Bank scam

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Have you received a letter in the mail from Huntington National Bank about opening an account even though you didn’t? The Better Business Bureau Serving Northern Indiana says its a scam— and that the letters should be thrown away immediately.

The letter thanks Hoosiers for opening an account with Huntington National Bank. It then asks for a deposit to be made, warning that the accounts with a $0 balance will close within 90 days.

In its Facebook post, the BBB Serving Northern Indiana says it has gotten more than 50 reports of the scam just this week.

To file a report about a scam click here.