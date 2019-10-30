BBB warns of ‘car wrap scam’

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Better Business Bureau of Northern Indiana want consumers to avoid getting “wrapped up” in the popular “car wrap scam.”

Here is how it works: A scammer will offer to pay you to wrap your car in a company logo. The logo is often linked to It is usually a logo linked to a popular soft drink, energy drink, food or cellphone company.

The scammer will send a check and instruct you to deposit it in the your account. Then the scammer will ask you to send a portion of that money to a company that wraps cars. A few days later the check will bounce but the scammer will already have your money.

At least three consumers contacted the BBB after receiving similar mailings last week. One woman tells WANE 15 received a check for $4,950 and another man received a check for $2,550. Fortunately, instead of cashing the checks, they contacted the BBB.

BBB spokesperson Maria Omar said the scam is common around the holiday season.

“It often resurfaces before the holiday shopping season because people are really keen for that extra bit of cash for the holidays,” said Omar. “[Scammers] study the needs, feelings and vulnerabilities of consumers.”

Omar said it is important to report scams to the BBB or local law enforcement. The United States Post Office also investigates mail fraud.