BBB warns Hoosiers about gift card scam

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Better Business Bureau is warning Hoosiers about a popular gift card scam.

“Gift card scams are hugely prevalent and are becoming even more common because they are untraceable,” said Nichole Thomas, the communications director for the Better Business Bureau serving Northern Indiana. “Scammers are finding out that they can reach out to people and ask them to pay for something in gift cards and sadly people do it.”

According to Thomas, those who fell for a gift card scam and reported it to the BBB between 2017 and 2020 lost an average of $700. Nationwide, the reported losses for gift card scams since 2017 is $245 million.

“This is not a small dollar scam, this is not losing $50,” said Thomas. “90 percent of scams are not reported to BBB, so if there are $245 million in losses reported to us, that means there’s a lot more that have never been reported to us.”

In some instances, the scammers will contact their victims via email, text, or Facebook message, impersonating a victim’s friend or coworker and ask them to purchase gift cards for them.

“You think you’re doing something kind for this person, you’re gonna send them a gift card or maybe they’re asking you to help them out by grabbing it for them and pass it along to them when you get to work or when you get to school or whatever it is,” said Thomas. “Then you find out that person never really asked for those gift cards.”

Thomas said the most popular gift cards people are asked to buy are Apple or Amazon. Scammers will typically ask victims to send them pictures of the codes on the back or mail the cards. They choose this method because gift cards are untraceable.

“Once you’ve given those unique numbers on the back of the gift card to the scammer, you’ll never see that money again, you’ll never see those gift cards again and most likely never hear from that scammer again,” said Thomas.

It’s also common for a scammer to contact you and ask you to pay for something with a gift card in exchange for a government grant. Oftentimes scammers will say there’s no money on the gift card and ask victims to buy another one.

“They’ll say you bought us this $500 card but there’s no money on it,” said Thomas. “So they ask you to go buy a new one, another one, sometimes another, and unfortunately victims fall for that.”

Thomas said that anytime you’re asked to pay for something with a gift card, it should be an automatic red flag.

“No government agency, not even really reputable businesses I mean, you can’t pay for your lawn care and gift cards, you can afford gift card for that store, but you can’t pay your lawn care company with a gift card from Target, it just doesn’t work that way,” said Thomas. “Anytime you hear of a friend or family member or yourself being asked to pay for anything in a gift card, run the other direction it is a scam.”

Thomas also recommends anyone contacted by a scammer for this offer to pay by a safer form of payment such as a credit card. If the scammer rejects this, this should tip you off.

If someone is impersonating a friend or coworker, you should use a different method of communication to contact that person.

“Don’t reply back to the same text that they sent you,” said Thomas. “Give them a call directly from your phone, because if that scammer is spoofing that telephone number to reply back to that text chain, you think you’re replying to your friend but you’re not. So you need to start your own line of communication with them.”

Anyone who accidentally gets wrapped up in this scam should save their receipts because they would be the only way to track the cards back. Victims should also report this to the BBB.

“We want you to report this because we really need to make sure that we know what’s going on,” said Thomas. “If you’ve been a victim of this scam, you really want to make sure that you report it so that other people don’t get taken advantage of too.”

The link to report the scam can be found here.