BBB warns about Northern Indiana’s most popular scam

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Better Business Bureau is warning Hoosiers about Northern Indiana’s current most popular scam.

“I actually had that call yesterday that said my social security number was tapped for fraud and I needed to push one,” said Nichole Thomas, the communications director for the Better Business Bureau serving Northern Indiana.

Because she was interested in seeing what would happen, Thomas pushed the “one” button on her phone.

“Someone came onto the line and asked for me to verify my social security number, asked for my name, my address all of those things that you might think the Social Security Administration would need to verify your social security number as not fraudulent.”

Luckily for Thomas, she was aware of this scam and just hung up the phone.

According to her, this specific scam accounted for about 20 percent of the 1,200 calls the BBB of Northern Indiana received from consumers last year. WANE 15 has received tips from viewers who have gotten these types of calls as well.

“This was actually our 2020 scam of the year. It is the most prevalent scam in this area at this time,” said Thomas. “This scam works in a way, you may get a text message you can even get an email, or you can get a phone call, and what they’re going to do is they are going to scare you and tell you that your social security number has been marked as fraudulent.”

The goal of the scammer is identity theft. Thomas said they will oftentimes use urgency to try to scare the person they are calling into giving them their information.

“If you give them your name and your address, and your birthdate and social number they could be you tomorrow, literally,” said Thomas. “As a matter of fact, they could be you by the end of your call.”

If anyone receives a call or message like this, Thomas recommends hanging up the phone or deleting the message immediately.

“Do not press one because that is going to let them know that it’s a real phone number and that could actually end up putting you on a list for more scams later,” said Thomas. “If your social security number has been marked as fraud, you probably won’t be getting a text message about it, it will most likely be a mailed piece because the United States Government traditionally speaks to Americans through the mail.”

Thomas also suggests slowing down and researching what the scammer is telling you while you’re on the phone.

“We had a caller who literally Googled the words that the person told them because they read from a script, most of the time,” said Thomas. “Or they Googled the words that were in the text message and they see the other people receiving that same text so you know don’t be scared.”

Thomas said anyone who gives their information to a potential scammer should immediately contact their credit bureau and put a freeze on their credit. The next step is to call your bank, get new credit cards issued and keep an eye out for future charges to your account.



If you’ve been a victim of this scam and would like to report it to the BBB, you can do so here.