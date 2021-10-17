Basketball star Walter Jordan comes home for a cause

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Basketball standout Walter Jordan is home to support the Boys & Girls Club of Fort Wayne.

The Northrop High School, Purdue University and NBA basketball star Sunday signed copies of his autobiography, “Gracefully Broken: A Hall of Famer’s True Story.”

This is not the first time Jordan has benefitted the club. His brother, Joe Jordan, is the executive director.

Together, the brothers helped create ‘Reunion with a Cause’ in 2019, through which Jordan’s graduating class at Northrop donated over $10,000 to fund the club.

Jordan helped lead Northrop to its first Indiana High School Athletic Association State Basketball Championship in 1974. The local basketball legend went on to play at Purdue University and professionally in the NBA for the Cleveland Cavaliers.