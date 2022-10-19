FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Baseball and knitting are highlights of a new mural celebrating the history of the Nebraska Neighborhood.

The Fort Wayne Art Commission dedicated the mural on Wednesday.

Located on the facade of 1804 W. Main St. – the building for Earth Adventures right next door to O’Sullivan’s Italian-Irish Pub – the mural incorporates the Kekionga Baseball team, the Wayne Knitting Mills, Camp Allen, Jaenicke Gardens and Swinney Park, according to a media release from the City of Fort Wayne.

Muralist Jeff Pilkinton lived close to the neighborhood as a child and is an established chalk-artist and street painter in Fort Wayne.

“I have many fond memories of growing up in the community,” he said. “It is a tremendous honor to be a part of this project.”

A mural at 1804 W. Main St. celebrates the history of the Nebraska Neighborhood.

The Kekionga Baseball Club played in the first-ever professional league game nearby, and the Jaenicke Gardens, designed by Adolph Jaenicke, were a fixture at Swinney Park through the years.

The project was made possible with the support of the Nebraska Neighborhood Association, Chris Shatto, Matt Momper, and the building owner Frank Casagrande. It was funded by the City of Fort Wayne’s Investing in Neighborhoods Now funds dedicated to the Public Art Commission by the Northwest Area Partnership.