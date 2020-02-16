Barr Street Farmers Market extending season, footprint due to increased demand

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — This summer, residents will have more time to pick up produce, jewelry, and other treats at the Farmers Market at Barr Street. They will also have more to see.

Young Leaders of Northeast Indiana, the organization that runs the market, has announced the market is extending its season. It will begin on Saturday, May 2 and will run through Sept. 26.

The market is also extending its footprint to include Berry Street, which will close each Saturday.

The organization said these changes are due to increased demand and popularity of its ongoing Saturday markets.

“What an exciting season we have planned.” Ashley Wagner, YLNI Farmers Market manager said. “As always you can expect to see local vendors, musicians, non-profits, free yoga, specialty cocktails, and new this year a children’s program that will enable children to choose their own produce.”

The market will continue to offer cocktails and beer in an expanded family friendly area.

Non-profit and vendor applications are now open. Vendors can apply to be at the market here.

Aspiring and veteran vendors can attend an informational meeting at 6 p.m. on March 10 at the History Center, 302 E. Berry Street.