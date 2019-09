FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Law enforcement is asking the public to stay away from a large barn fire northeast of Fort Wayne Tuesday afternoon.

Fire crews were notified of a large fire near the corner of Nosestine and Roberts Roads. around 4:15 p.m. Pictures from the scene and multiple reports to WANE 15 suggest dark smoke visible for miles.

Drone video was sent in to WANE 15 taken during the blaze.

No cause has yet been determined for the fire. At least 12 fire trucks were on-scene.