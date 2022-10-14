FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Bandidos Mexican Restaurant at Georgetown Square announced via its Facebook page that the restaurant will be closing in late October.

The post says the restaurant will be open until Oct. 27.

After that date, the post says the location will be transformed into a Guadalupe’s restaurant, which is owned by the same people who own Bandidos. A post from Guadalupe’s Facebook accounts says the Georgetown location should be ready to go in the first quarter of 2023.

There will also be another dining establishment coming to the location that will be named at a later date, according to the Bandidos Facebook post.

The Bandidos post says staff members have been notified, and the restaurant is “actively working” with the staff to help them find new career opportunities at either other Bandidos locations, Guadalupe’s locations and other local restaurants.

Once the Georgetown location closes, there will only be two Bandidos restaurants left in Fort Wayne, which are located at 7510 Winchester Road and 4122 Lima Road.

Guadalupe’s currently has one location currently open at 10345 Illinois Road, but the local chain has two more locations other than the future Georgetown location that will soon open.