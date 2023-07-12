Rendering of the new Bamboo Forest area being built in the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo. (Photo Courtesy: Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A new attraction is set to open at the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo before it closes for the season later this year.

The zoo announced Wednesday that construction on the Bamboo Forest, which is part of the new reimagined Asian Trek area of the zoo that opened in May, will be finished in early fall. A grand opening date will be announced.

“We are excited about the changes happening at the Zoo and can’t wait for guests to

experience Bamboo Forest,” says Executive Director, Rick Schuiteman. “Bamboo Forest will

include a 2 story ropes type course with dozens of different elements and a Marketplace for

snacks and beverages.”

Bamboo Forest highlights include:

• Adventure Play for kids of all ages

• Two-story ropes style course with 27 different elements

• Free flying sky rail over 120’ in length

• Sky tykes for kids under 48” with 11 different elements

• Marketplace will combine retail and grab & go food offerings in an indoor/outdoor

space

• Family restrooms including one with adult changing station

• Water bottle refilling station

• Outdoor seating area overlooking Bamboo Forest Adventure play