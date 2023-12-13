FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – An argument between two men outside a home just northwest of downtown led to the county’s most recent homicide early Tuesday morning, according to newly released Allen Superior Court documents.

Charles Sauge Blair, 18, is preliminarily charged with murder and accused of shooting 23-year-old Nilan Joric Zyan Pearson in the chest as the two argued outside a home in the area of Sherman Boulevard and Margaret Avenue.

A birthday party both men had attended at the home was taking place at the time, court documents said.

Multiple witnesses told Fort Wayne police investigators that Blair and another man came to the party with two underage girls, court documents said.

The group “had bad energy,” one witness told police in court documents, and were asked to leave.

While few specifics about what the group was actually doing were given, one witness said the girls were acting “unruly.” Another witness who worked security at the party and searched guests for weapons said in court documents Blair was introduced as someone who shot at a police officer as a 13-year-old and just got out of jail.

Blair and his friend began to leave the party shortly before 1:30 a.m. but without one of the girls who came with them, court documents said. That apparently did not sit well with others at the party, who wanted the group to take the girl with them.

Charles Sauge Blair

Blair and his friend sat in a car outside the home while Pearson – who went by the name “Saint” – and at least one other man came outside to approach them, according to court documents. As this happened, several partygoers stood outside the home watching what happened, court documents said.

Multiple witnesses told police words were exchanged between Pearson and Blair, who sat in the backseat while Pearson stood outside the car. Multiple witnesses also said in court documents they saw Blair fire a gun at Pearson, who ended up shot in the chest.

One witness told police he saw Pearson punch Blair in the face right before the shooting. Two other witnesses saw Blair shoot toward the house after shooting Pearson, court documents said. The man who worked security at the home told investigators he shot his own gun at Blair after the shooting to protect the people and the house, court documents said.

After the shooting, Pearson and another man fled on foot and ended up at a nearby Speedway gas station. A Fort Wayne police officer happened to be inside the gas station when a bloodied Pearson stumbled in, court documents said.

The officer rendered aid until medics could arrive. They took Pearson to a hospital where a doctor pronounced him dead, court documents said. The Allen County Coroner later ruled his death a homicide.

After the shooting, Blair and the man he went to the party with fled the scene by car.

They were eventually pulled over for a traffic stop and Blair was taken into custody.

The man with Blair told police in court documents they went to the party but then went outside to the car to smoke to calm down from some “drama” in the house. He added that other people at the party then came outside to yell at him and Blair.

This witness told police Pearson punched Blair in the mouth, court documents said. That’s when Blair pulled out a gun and fired, the witness said in court documents. This witness said Pearson clutched his chest after the shot rang out, court documents said.

In an interview with detectives, Blair admitted to going to the party and having a verbal and physical altercation outside the home, court documents said. He also said he did not go to the party looking for trouble.

During the interview, detectives allowed Blair to use one of their cell phones to call his mother, who he put on speaker phone.

While speaking to his mother, Blair repeatedly said he was sorry and claimed he did everything in self-defense and that the detectives were not listening to him, court documents said.

He also told his mother the guns were not his, though court documents did not specify what guns he was talking about. When his mother asked if there were guns inside her home, Blair told her there were not.

“I asked Charles several direct questions about the shooting and he would only reply, ‘No comment,'” an investigator wrote in court documents. “Charles made several comments that he knew he was going to jail and was going away for a long time.”

Police booked Blair into Allen County Jail on the murder charge and he is being held without bond.

He is due in court for a hearing Monday.