Bad Apple Dancers up for MiLB award for Best In-Game Fun

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne TinCaps’ Bad Apple Dancers are up for a MiLBY.

The fan-favorite dancers are up for Best In-Game Fun at the annual Minor League Baseball awards: “The most entertaining moments that won’t make the box score.”

The Bad Apple Dancers are up against entertainment from Charleston; Durham; Gwinnett, Georgia; and Portland.

Fans have until Oct. 31 to vote for their favorite, and voting is unlimited.

CLICK HERE to vote.

Two seasons ago, WANE 15’s Alyssa Ivanson joined the Bad Apple Dancers to learn what it takes to entertain TinCaps fans mid-game. Watch that experience above.