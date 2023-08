FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Pointe Church is hosting an End of Summer Fest for all.

This fest is open to all ages and is family-friendly. It is on August 20 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. It is a free event.

There will be live music, free food, games, inflatables and more!

The Pointe Church is located at 5335 Bass Rd.