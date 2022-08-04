HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE)- The 2022-2023 school year officially kicked-off Thursday for the Huntington County Community Schools. This year, a new superintendent greets the school district on its first day.

John Trout, who is a familiar face, Trout is a 1980 graduate of Huntington North High School. Trout explains how his experience has made him a well-rounded educator.

“I have been blessed to be in three different school districts prior to today,” said Trout. “All those experiences have helped round me out,” Trout said. He also stressed the importance of school safety. “We start each day and end each day on school safety, we have a lot of protocols in place we have worked closely with local police and sheriff’s departments to ensure our students are safe, and our staff is safe each and every day,” explained Trout.

Enjoying the school year was the advice superintendent Trout gave the students on their first day Thursday.

“Come and enjoy it and let’s have fun!” said Trout. “This is a special day, we’re looking forward to seeing them, we want them to have a highly productive day but we want them to have an enjoyable day,” Trout shared.