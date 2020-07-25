“Back the Blue” rally to be held at Allen County Courthouse

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A rally to support local law enforcement is set to take place at the Allen County Courthouse.

The “Back the Blue” event is set to take place on the courthouse lawn from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM on Saturday. Mr. White, one of the organizers behind it said they wanted to show their support for officers and first responders in Fort Wayne. White said that he recognizes day-to-day interactions with police are not always positive experiences for people, whether it is a simple traffic stop or something more serious. While he acknowledge that there are some officers who do not live up to their badge, he said that is something you will find in every job field and he and others in the community wanted to show local officers that the good work they do is seen and recognized.

“Based on the badge that they wear, we want to dehumanize them and that’s so unfair,” said White. “That’s just not an accurate portrayal of the majority of police officers around the country. They’re human beings, they have families, they have children, they have lives. They’re no different than you and I outside of that job.”

White said that while it is possible people who disagree will show up to the rally, he hopes that anyone who comes will be willing to engage in and open and constructive conversation.

“I haven’t seen anything that indicates there’s going to be a lot of issues, but we are expecting something,” said White. “We’d be naive not to but, again, hopefully if they show up, if they want to interact and have productive dialogue, that’s even better.”