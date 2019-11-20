Baby’s skull fractured, mother charged with neglect

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne mother faces felony neglect charges after admitting to police that she “accidentally” ran her baby’s head into a wall, according to court documents. The admission came after the child was taken to the hospital with a fractured skull twice in the same month.

Ashley E. Gilbert, 22, is preliminarily charged with two counts of neglect of a dependent resulting in bodily injury.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Gilbert took the child to the hospital on June 18. She said the baby rolled onto the floor while being changed by the child’s father.

Gilbert said she decided to take the child to the hospital after the child began vomiting and had a fever, court documents said.

On June 28 the child was taken to the hospital after sustaining another head injury. Gilbert reportedly told investigators she did not know what happened the second time.

According to court documents, a doctor described the second injury as a new skull fracture at the end of an older skull fracture. It caused a shift to the child’s brain because of new bleeding, court documents said.

Investigators spoke with the child’s father and Gilbert’s friend at the hospital. They both said the first injury was caused by the child rolling off the futon while being changed by the child’s father. However, they said they had no idea what caused the second injury.

Days later, the child’s father admitted to investigators that he lied after failing a voice stress analysis test. He said he took the blame so that Gilbert would not get in trouble. Gilbert’s friend also admitted to lying because she “did not want to get anyone in trouble.”

When questioned about the child’s second injury, Gilbert’s friend told police that she did not see it but she was told by the child’s father said Gilbert hit the child’s head on a wall.

Gilbert eventually told police that the baby rolled of a stand onto the floor after she changed the baby’s diaper. She also admitted to running the child’s head into the wall. She said she did not realize that she was too close to the door frame.

Gilbert is scheduled to appear in court Nov. 21.