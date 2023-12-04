(CBS) A 1914 Babe Ruth Rookie Card has sold for $7.2 million (including buyers premium) at an auction that ended just past midnight Monday. The card was sold by Robert Edward Auctions and had an opening bid of $2.5 million.

It’s the 3rd highest amount ever paid for a sports card. The top 2 are $12.6 million for a 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle card, and $7.25 million for a Honus Wagner card.

The 1914 Ruth rookie card if the most expensive Babe Ruth item ever sold. Only ten examples of the card are known to exist.