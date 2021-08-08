AVOW wraps up Women’s Campaign institute

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A boot camp that prepares women to run for public office wraps up at Indiana Tech on Sunday.

It was day three of the Advancing Voices of Women’s (AVOW) Women’s Campaign Institute. The non-partisan Bootcamp featured nationally recognized speakers like current and former politicians and professors, all working to empower and prepare women to effectively run and work in public office positions.

“This was a three-day intensive nonpartisan boot camp, we call it, for women,” said Faith VanGilder, co-founder of AVOW. “They learned everything from overcoming self-doubt, to avoiding rookie mistakes, to how to fundraise, how to go door to door, how to share their message about why they are running for office.”

The event wrapped up earlier this afternoon with a commencement address from Kendallville mayor SuzAnne Handshoe.