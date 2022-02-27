FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The Avery Dennison plant in Fort Wayne announced in 2020 that it would be closing it’s doors to move production to Greenfield, Indiana and Mentor, Ohio. On Friday, they said in a press release that the site is staying open and transitioning into making shipping labels for the logistics industry.

Not only is the site staying open, a significant investment is coming to adapt and upgrade the locations infrastructure and capabilities. The company’s facilities in Miamisburg, Ohio will also be receiving investments.

“This is great news for Fort Wayne, and we are delighted to announce plans for a new business model to support growth and expansion of our Identification Solutions business,” said Ryan Yost, VP/GM of Avery Dennison Identification Solutions. “For the Identification Solutions business, this is a long-term investment to support the strategic growth projected in the food and logistics segments.”

Avery Dennison is tentatively expecting this transition in late 2022.