Still got Halloween candy? Pediatrician says kids should limit their consumption

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Research from Coupon Follow found the average American kid consumes up to 7,000 calories and three cups of sugar on Halloween.

To put those numbers in perspective, 7,000 calories is the same as 13 Big Macs and three cups of sugar is equivalent to 220 sugar packets.

“Kids always get a lot of candy [on Halloween],” said Dr. Greshma Susan George, a Parkview Health pediatrician.

Dr. Susan George said it’s recommended that kids have no more than 25 grams, or 110 calories worth, of added sugar daily. She says that’s equivalent to about two pieces of fun-sized candy, which is the amount kids would “ideally” have.

However, she also said she realizes Halloween is a time of year when there can be an exception to that rule.

Dr. Susan George said parents should try to limit the other sugars their kids consume, such as juices, to combat the added sugars. Foods that are typically already in kids’ diets, such as sweetened yogurts or foods with 100% fruit juice, are already packed with a ton of added sugars, according to Dr. Susan George. Therefore, not limiting the sugar intake, can pose a threat to children’s health.

She also recommends only giving children the small/fun-sized candies, because kids are likely to want to finish the entire thing.

“It can pretty much have so many bad effects on your health overall,” said Dr. Susan George. “Immediate side effects are just definitely stomach cramps because all of like we need enzymes and chemicals to digest our food. So, if you’re eating cat so much of candies and an empty sugar, you can get so much of abdominal pain, like severe abdominal pains.”

Dr. Susan George added that too much sugar can also make children tired and cause dental issues. Long term, it can also raise blood pressure.

Before any candy is consumed, Dr. Susan George wants to remind everyone to check the wrapping to make sure it hasn’t been opened.