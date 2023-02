FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Firefighters and police are responding to a trailer home fire just south of Glenbrook Square Thursday evening.

A large amount of smoke can be seen coming from a trailer home on Edgewood Avenue, and multiple firetrucks are at the scene.

Authorities have not yet said what caused the fire, nor is it known if anyone suffered injuries due to the fire.

WANE 15 has a crew at the scene and will provide updates on the incident.