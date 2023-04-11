SPENCERVILLE, Ind. (WANE) — Crews are at the scene of an explosion south of Spencerville, Indiana Tuesday evening.

A firefighter at the scene confirmed with WANE 15 that solar-powered equipment exploded at a building in the vicinity of 16700 Campbell Road.

The explosion shattered windows and caused debris to scatter in the surrounding area, which also caused damage to a house across the street.

Authorities confirmed that nobody suffered injuries in the explosion.

WANE 15 will provide updates as the situation unfolds.