Authorities raid ex-abortion doc’s Fort Wayne clinic

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE/AP) — Fort Wayne Police raided the former abortion clinic of late Dr. Ulrich Klopfer Thursday morning.

Officers served a search warrant at Klopfer’s now-shuttered clinic at 2210 Inwood Dr. just after 10 a.m. Thursday. It’s not clear why.

The raid comes after more than 2,000 medically preserved fetal remains were found last week at the Illinois home of Klopfer, who died Sept. 3.

Indiana lawmakers had sought a probe of the shuttered clinics in Fort Wayne, Gary and South Bend where Klopfer had performed abortions to make sure no fetal remains are being stored at the former clinics.

U G Klopfer Real Estate Holdings LLC owns the Fort Wayne property, according to Allen County tax records.

Fort Wayne Police were assisting the Indiana Attorney’s General’s Office with the execution of the search warrant at the office, police said. A witness told WANE 15 that police kicked in the door of the facility.

WANE 15 has a crew at the clinic working to learn more.

Also Thursday morning, St. Joseph County Prosecutor Ken Cotter said authorities found no fetal remains during a search of a shuttered South Bend abortion clinic also once operated by Klopfer.

Cotter said during a news conference outside the building that boxes of medical records were found inside, but that “based on what we have seen so far there are no fetal remains here.”

He says a vacant lot was also searched in the northern Indiana city. Cotter says the investigation at those properties is ongoing.