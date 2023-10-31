BLUFFTON, Ind. (WANE) — The Bluffton Police Department has asked for public assistance as it investigates a possible arson that happened early Saturday morning.

Around 2:20 a.m., officers responded to a structure fire at 2905 N. Main St. on Bluffton’s north side and arrived to find the back of the house fully engulfed in flames.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames, and during the initial investigation, authorities determined the fire to be “incendiary in nature.”

Anyone with information should contact the Bluffton Police Department at 260-824-3320 or an arson tip line at 1-800-382-4628, and a reward of up to $5,000 for information on the fire is possible, according to the department.

The amount of the reward depends on the value of the information, which will be judged by the International Association of Arson Investigators.