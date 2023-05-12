FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Allen County Sheriff’s Department (ACSD) issued a Public Safety Alert Friday night for a missing 38-year-old woman.

The ACSD sent out a mobile push notification saying that 38-year-old Angie Wilhelm is missing, but the department did not say when or where she was last seen.

Authorities described Wilhelm as being white, being 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds and having blonde hair with hazel eyes.

Wilhelm was last seen wearing checkered canvas shoes, a gray t-shirt and blue jeans.

Police believe Wilhelm may be driving a blue 2013 Chevrolet Equinox with a license plate labeled “BBS471.”

Wilhelm may be in need of medical attention, according to the ACSD, and anyone with information regarding Wilhelm’s whereabouts should contact the ACSD at 260-449-7486.