UPDATE: Authorities canceled this Public Safety Alert at 7:43 p.m. on Friday, March 3. Police found the victim safe.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Public Safety Alert has been issued for a 15-year-old girl missing from Fort Wayne who was last seen north of downtown.

Authorities said 15-year-old Sabrina Smith was last seen at approximately 6:45 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of Stadium Drive.

Smith is a white female with blue and purple hair, is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs roughly 200 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding her disappearance should call 260-449-7486.