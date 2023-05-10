UPDATE: At 9:51 p.m. the Allen County Sheriff’s Department issued an update saying the missing woman had been “safely located.”

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — The Allen County Sheriff’s Department (ACSD) issued a Public Safety Alert on Wednesday for a woman last seen in Fort Wayne.

The ACSD sent out a mobile push notification saying that 65-year-old Naw Sel Mu was last seen in the 4000 block of Parnell Avenue by the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum at approximately 5:45 p.m. on Wednesday.

Authorities described Mu as a Burmese woman who is 5 feet tall and weighs 100 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a white shirt and blue skirt, and the ACSD said Mu is also “possibly endangered.”

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts should contact the ACSD at 260-449-7486.